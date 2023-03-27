Selena Gomez gives hot girl summer vibes with new post

Hello summer body! Selena Gomez surely knows how to keep her fans happy while spreading a message of body positivity as she shared a photo of herself in a bikini on her Instagram. One of the most followed celebrities on the photo-sharing app, Selena Gomez brought hot girl summer vibes as she shared a throwback bikini photo.

The bikini picture is from two years ago, when she launched a limited-run swimwear collection with LA’MARIETTE. The bikini was part of her summer 2021 collaboration with the brand. It’s a purple and coral two-piece set sold as “The Marie Top & Bottom”.

Selena Gomez back then had blonde hair. In the caption, Selena wrote, "TBT to blondie sel. Summers coming!" She added, "So many exciting things coming!"

Right after she posted the photo, fans swarmed to the post and cheered the singer cum actress. Selena was most recently seen in Only Murders In The Building. If reports are to be believed, the show will soon get season 3. While there is no official release date for the upcoming third installment of the series, we do know it's currently filming and a list of guest stars has even been confirmed.

Selena Gomez has been in the news recently for her social media feud with Hailey Bieber, whose married to Selena's ex, Justin Bieber. Fans of both Hailey and Selena have been sparring for months over who did what wrong in the scheme of things that led to Selena's breakup with Justin and his marriage to Hailey. In fact, Hailey reached out to Selena to urge her fans to not give death threats for stealing Justin Bieber. After Selena posted a social media statement asking fans to not indulge in these posts, Hailey thanked Selena for her support.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE





You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.