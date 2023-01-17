Selena Gomez brushes off trollers who body shamed her with this savage response

Selena Gomez hits back at trolls who thought they could get under her skin by body shaming her. The singing sensation met with a barrage of negative comments following her red carpet appearance at the Golden Globes 2023 last week. Selena had made an appearance at the awards show with her younger sister Gracie Teefey.

Selena spoke to her sister and said, “I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays,” asking Teefey, “I mean… right?”

“Yeah!” Teefey replied.

Soon after Selena wrote this down, fans came to her support. One social media user wrote, “She shouldn’t have to explain why her body looks how it does.” Another wrote, “She’s perfect and doesn’t need to give explanations.”