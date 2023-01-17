Selena Gomez is dating The Chainsmoker's Drew Taggart: Reports

There's a new couple on town. Selena Gomez and Andrew 'Drew' Taggart' are reportedly dating. According to reports, the couple's relationship is new and the two are trying to keep it low-key for some time. A source told the Us magazine that the two, for now, are only hanging out at members-only clubs. The pair is reportedly "very casual and low-key".



'The Only Murders in the Building star,' 30, and 'The Chainsmokers' musician, 33, “go bowling and to the movies” when spending time together, the source added.



Selena reportedly is very 'affectionate' towards the rocker and she can "hardly keep her hands off him," said the source. The couple is reportedly spending time to know each other and are "having a lot fun together."



News of Taggart's new relationship with Gomez comes four months after it was reported that the rocker was dating Steve Jobs' youngest daughter Eve Jobs. The pair reportedly started dating in September 2022 but the relationship fizzled out in a few months before Taggart was spotted with Gomez. Apparently, Taggart and Eve's breakup was 'amicable'.



Before Eve, Taggart was linked to Meredith Mickelson and Haley Rowe. In March 2021, Us confirmed the musician’s split from Chantel Jeffries after one year of dating.



Meanwhile, Gomez has maintained a low profile ever since she famously broke up with Justin Bieber in 2018. She was in between dating The Weeknd but the pair lasted as a couple only for a few months. While her romantic life has been hush-hush for years now, the singer-actress has been vocal about her struggles with various ailments.