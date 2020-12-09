Sebastian Stan perfectly encapsulates the essence of 2020 in a hilarious video 

Sebastian Stan has the perfect reaction for the year 2020. The ‘Winter Soldier’ from the MCU summed up the mood set by the COVID-19 pandemic for the entire year.

The 38-year-old actor shared a new video on Monday on his Instagram, the 83-second video was seemingly made quite some time ago, with Jessica Chastain commenting, 'You finally posted it!'

The video shows Stan standing by himself, aimlessly making popping sounds with his mouth.

He's next seen washing his hands in the kitchen sink, with black and white photos of Jack Nicholson's Joker from the 1989 film Batman seen in the background, along with several bottles of alcohol. Next, he’s just standing by himself, putting his hands in his pockets before he starts cleaning his countertops with purple plastic gloves.





‘The Falcon and Winter Soldier’ star is also seen taking a mop to his hardwood floors, before he starts washing his hands with the gloves still on. Stan ultimately ends up lying on the floor, sadly singing Lionel Richie's Hello while looking aimlessly into the camera.

The video ends with a dazed Stan sitting on the floor, randomly turning his lights off and on.

The video got a number of comments from Stan's celebrity friends including Jessica Chastain, Jessica Szhor, director Drake Doremus, Chace Crawford and more.