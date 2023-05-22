Say your goodbyes! Rick Dalton from Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon...... is no more

Rick Dalton is no more. He is the famous fictional character from Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. Played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the film, Rick has died at the age of 90, according to ace filmmaker Tarantino.

Quentin Tarantino made the announcement of the same via tweet through The Video Archives, a podcast co-hosted by the director and his Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avary. The tweet reads, “We are saddened by the news of the passing of actor Rick Dalton, best known for his roles in the hit TV series Bounty Law and The Fireman trilogy.” It further read, “Rick passed away peacefully in his home in Hawaii and is survived by his wife Francesca. RIP Rick Dalton 1933-2023.”

Both Quentin and Roger Avary revisit classics like Moonraker, Star 80, Rodan and more. In a followup tweet after the death announcement, the series promised to spend the next episode focused on some of Rick Dalton’s favourite roles. “Because of his passing, the episode for Rollerball has been postponed. Instead, we will come back on Tuesday with a memorial episode designed by Quentin that features some of Rick’s best roles,” it read.

Who is Rick Dalton?

For the unversed, Rick Dalton most recently featured in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. In the film, he lived next to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate in Los Angeles. Him and his stunt double aka Brad Pitt in the film survive a gruesome night of attack by Charles Manson’s followers. The same night they ended up killing Sharon Tate in 1969 while Roman Polanski was away.