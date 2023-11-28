Sarwat Gilani starrer Farar to take center stage at DC South Asian Film Festival

After its roaring welcome at the recently concluded Chicago South Asian Film Festival, Mehreen Jabbar’s directorial, Farar is set to head to yet another film festival, DC South Asian Film Festival. The film is set to get its premiere at the film festival on December 3.

Applause Entertainment and Zindagi’s drama series, Farar features a stellar cast including Sarwat Gilani, Mariam Saleem and Maha Hasan. The show promises to engage audiences with its compelling story and outstanding performances. Representing their film at the festival, both director Mehreen Jabbar and actor Maha Hasan will be present. The film festival will be hosted at the American University School of Communication Doyle-Forman Theater.

Farar is a six-part series which tells the story of three independent women who are navigating the complexities of modern life. The series highlights the universal human experiences of friendship, love, and personal growth, while simultaneously tackling issues such as societal pressures, identity, taboos, and body shaming.

Mehreen Jabbar, known as one of Pakistan's foremost directors, expressed her excitement about the series premiering at the DC Film Festival, a city known for its vibrant South Asian community and a festival championing diverse storytelling. She noted, "The anticipation of our series premiering at the DC Film Festival is truly exciting. This dynamic city not only embraces a vibrant South Asian community but also hosts a festival known for championing diverse storytelling. In a time where divisions persist, it's uplifting to witness the union of two major South Asian nations in the spirit of storytelling at the DC festival."

The DC South Asian Festival is now in its 12th year. It takes pride in showcasing and honouring the finest in alternative cinema from India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Tibet, and Sri Lanka. Farar, takes center stage as the only web series to be screened in the drama category, that delves into tangled relationships and individual evolution, promising to be a standout moment at the festival.