Sara Ali Khan shares a BTS video of her IIFA rehearsals - Watch

Sara Ali Khan recently landed from London and was spotted going directly to the rehearsals for her IIFA performance and now she is all set to take the stage all over.

While taking to her social media the actress shared glimpses of her IIFA rehearsals where she was seen doing the Chaka Chak hook step. She wrote the caption - "Waiting to #chakachak for @iifa @vijayganguly. Missing you @aanandlrai❤️❤️❤️."

The buzz girl is taking over all social media as she also posted her pictures from her recent work trip to London to Turkey and now her fans are all excited to watch her at IIFA.

While on the film front, the actress was spotted shooting for ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal.