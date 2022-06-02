IIFA 2022: Salman Khan, Ananya Panday & other stars arrive in style, see pics

Most awaited IIFA weekend is here so are the stars. Our favourite Bollywood celebrities have landed in Abu Dhabi in their fashion best, including Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan among others have arrived in the picturesque city and some have even started the rehearsals for the big night.

After two years of a break due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is back with an entertaining weekend which celebrates and honours the best of Hindi cinema.