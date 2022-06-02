IIFA 2022: Salman Khan, Ananya Panday & other stars arrive in style, see pics

Updated: Jun 02, 2022, 05:56 PM(IST)

Most awaited IIFA weekend is here so are the stars. Our favourite Bollywood celebrities have landed in Abu Dhabi in their fashion best, including Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan among others have arrived in the picturesque city and some have even started the rehearsals for the big night. 

After two years of a break due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is back with an entertaining weekend which celebrates and honours the best of Hindi cinema. 

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has arrived with all his 'Dabangg' vibes. Khan, who will host the show on June 4, was spotted arriving in Abu Dhabi wearing a jeans black jacket and as a precaution to covid-19 virus, the actor was wearing a mask. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Riteish Deshmukh & wife Genelia

One of the host, actor IIFA Riteish Deshmukh arrived with his wife Genelia Deshmukh along with their kids. The couple were twining in similar outfits as they posed for the shutterbugs. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff was looking in cool in sky blue shirt and translusent glasses. He posed for the selfies with all the die-hard fans waiting for him. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey will surely set IIFA stage on fire, we are not saying that, her images and videos from the practice section are the proof. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Farhan Khan and Aparshakti Khurana

Farhan Khan and Aparshakti Khurana will again enthral the audience at Yas Island's indoor venue Etihad Arena. Farhan and Aparshakti who will host IIFA Rocks have started rehearsing for their hosting gig. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

