Sam Asghari goes on hike with 'his women' Britney Spears amid rumoured marital issues

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears are spending some quality time together. In recent months, there have been quite a few rumours that things are not well in Sam and Britney's marriage. Especially after the couple were spotted without their wedding bands.



However, amid all the rumours, Sam shared a short clip of them from their recent outing. The selfie video shows Sam and the pop star posing against a backdrop of the blue ocean.

Sharing the picture, Asghari wrote in the caption, "Hike with my woman."

In the video, the songstress is wearing a low-cut tank top with shorts. Meanwhile, Sam was wearing a blue gym shirt.



Sam's post comes a few hours after Britney shared a cryptic post on the relationship. On Thursday, the ''Toxic'' singer reposted the post that read, ''In every relationship, there's the person who falls asleep instantly and the other person who lies awake wondering how that's even possible.''

The rumours about marital trouble are there for months now and in April, Sam's representative quashed all the reports and said in a statement that everything is perfect between the couple.



Sam's rep, Brandon Cohen told Entertainment Tonight, that things are all right between the couple, as he revealed that Asghari took off his rings because of the film, in which he's currently working.

Cohen has told ET: "Sam is not having marital issues. He simply took off his ring because he is filming a movie." At that time, Britney was on vacation with her longtime friend and manager, Cade Hudson.