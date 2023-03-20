Salman Khan receives death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, says 'he wants to meet Khan face-to-face'

After months of silence, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has once again received death threats, allegedly from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. On Saturday, one member of Salman's team received death threats via email, in which they wrote that Bishnoi's only life goal is to kill Salman.

After the email, an FIR has been registered against Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and other people involved under IPC sections 506(2), 120(b), and 34. Security has also been increased at Salman's house in light of the threats.

New agency ANI tweeted, “Mumbai Police beefs up security outside actor Salman’s house after he received threats by email, Bandra Police registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) & 34 of IPC. Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar & Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman’s office.”



The email was sent to Prashant Gunjalkar from the email Id of Rohit Garg. As per India Today, in the email, Garg wrote that Goldy wants to talk to Salman. He also gave reference to Bishnoi's old interview, where he said that killing Salman is the goal of his life.

Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar & Rohit Garg…