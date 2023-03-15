Who is Lawrence Bishnoi? Gangster who threatens Salman Khan- how he's connected to Sidhu Moosewala case?

Jailed Punjabi gangster, Lawrence Bishnoi has asked actor Salman Khan to apologise or be "ready to face the consequences". In a recent interview, where Lawrence can be seen giving an interview from jail, threatened the actor. He said unflinchingly that he will "break his ego sooner or later". In June 2022, Mumbai Police lodged an FIR against an unknown person for sending a ‘threat letter’ to Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan.

The threat-note read, "Moosewala jaisa kar doonga (You will suffer the same fate as Moosewala)", referring to the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Mossewala in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. The note was allegedly sent by Lawrence Bishnoi, though he later denied his involvement with this. But how is Lawrence Bishnoi and why he is in jail?

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi is a Punjabi gangster and a leader of a local gang in North India. He has two dozen criminal cases against him including ones for murder and extortion. He has denied all these allegations. His gang is affiliated with over 700 shooters across India.

Lawrence attended Abohar School until the 12th grade when he transferred to DAV College in Chandigarh. In 2011, he joined the Panjab University Campus Students Council, where he met another gangster, Goldy Brar (real name Satinder Singh). They got involved in university politics and then started committing crimes. He earned his LLB at Panjab University.

Bishnoi idolises Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Guru Jambheshwar, and Lord Hanuman. During court appearances, he is frequently seen wearing a T-shirt with a photo of Bhagat Singh. In an interview with ABP News, he stated that he is completely opposed to the Khalistan movement and does not support any anti-national activity.

Lawrence Bishnoi interview: Why he asked Salman Khan to apologise in his latest interview?

In an interview with ABP news, Lawrence Bishnoi said that Salman humiliated his community by killing a blackbuck. Lawrence said, "There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else."

He also added, "There is anger in my mind for him since childhood. Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity's temple and apologise. If our society forgives, then I will not say anything."

Salman was granted a firearm licence for self-defence by the Mumbai Police in August last year. Following the threats, the Maharashtra government reportedly granted Salman Y+ security clearance in November last year. It means he will always be accompanied by four armed security personnel.

Bishnoi is currently lodged in Bathinda jail. He returned to Punjab a few days ago from Rajasthan where he was taken for questioning last month in connection with a firing and extortion case registered in January. However, the location of Bishnoi while appearing in the interview in a yellow T-shirt was not clear. Soon after the interview was aired, the Punjab government issued a press release, categorically stating that the video was not from either Bathinda jail or from any other jail in Punjab

How Lawrence Bishnoi is connected to the Siddhu Moosewala murder case?

Sidhu Moose Wala, a Punjabi singer, was assassinated on May 29, 2022, in Mansa, Punjab. Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the shooting hours later, claiming that he had engineered the entire plot with Bishnoi. The police believe Bishnoi's gang was involved in the shooting. He was in Tihar Jail at the time of the shooting. Lawrence was taken into custody for five days by the Delhi Police Special Cell for investigation.

Soon after Moose Wala's death, Bishnoi filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, claiming that he was afraid for his life and that the Punjab police were staging a fake encounter. He demanded that the Delhi Police and the Tihar Jail administration ensure his safety and that he be properly handcuffed. He later withdrew his petition to the Delhi High Court. He then petitioned the Punjab and Haryana High Court.



