Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and other celebrities arrive at the prayer meet of Pamela Chopra

Pamela Chopra, singer and wife of filmmaker Yash Chopra, passed away on Thursday, April 20, at the age of 74. Pamela breathed her last at Lilavati Hospital, where she was undergoing treatment for pneumonia.

On Sunday, a prayer meeting was organised in memory of the late singer, and many celebrities showed up to offer their condolences.

Celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Luv Ranjan Zoya Akhtar, Divya Dutta, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Rakesh Roshan were seen arriving at the prayer meet.

Rani Mukerji was also spotted arriving.

Pamela was the mother of producer and director Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra.

After the news of her death broke, many celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, Manisha Koirala, and others visited Aditya Chopra’s home to pay their respects.

Amitabh Bachchan with his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at the Chopra house