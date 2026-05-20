/Saif Ali Khan gives warm tribute to his father at Tiger Pataudi Memorial Lecture 2026: 'He instilled self belief in Indian players’

Hindi film actor Saif Ali Khan was in Kolkata on Tuesday evening to honour and celebrate the enduring legacy of his father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, fondly known as Tiger Pataudi. The actor attended the Tiger Pataudi Memorial Lecture 2026, where he reflected on his father’s life, his passion for cricket, and cherished memories associated with him. Saif was joined by legendary English cricketer Sir Ian Botham at the event.

‘Cricket was a great equaliser’

Addressing the audience, Saif said that while the world remembers Tiger Pataudi as “a dashing and courageous batsman, one of the world’s best fielders, and one of India’s greatest captains who changed the way we played cricket,” he remembers his father as “a man of few words.”

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"I knew him respectfully as Abba, a man of very few words who somehow said everything that mattered. Growing up, cricket was everywhere in our home. Everyone played - drivers, staff, family, cousins, gardeners. Cricket was always a great equaliser and taught us to respect people from an early age," Saif said.

Saif and Sir Botham Photograph: ()

‘My father instilled self-belief in Indian players’

The Kartavya actor also recalled how his father refused to let his eye injury become a limitation, continuing to chase perfection with unwavering determination. "I never heard him describe the loss as an adversity. To him, it was simply a fact. Something to adjust to. Something to work harder around. And perhaps that is what defined him most. Not brilliance alone - but composure. He believed leadership was not about commanding attention, but about earning trust by being open and above all fair," he shared.

"He believed in belief - instilling self belief in Indian players who had never before been told they could dominate world cricket. At a time when Indian teams were expected merely to participate, he insisted they compete to win. And that massive change of mindset, I think, was one of his great contributions," Saif added.

The actor also confessed that Tiger Pataudi rarely spoke about his cricket milestones at home. "At home, he rarely spoke about achievements. He rarely spoke about anything. My mother would be exasperated at dinners and get togethers with people less informed than him would be giving their opinion. He would say no one asked me, but he wouldn’t speak, because no one asked him. It was a very different brand of confidence," he said.

‘Tiger Pataudi was my hero’

"As I grow little older, I realise remembering the past and honouring past heroes becomes more and more important. Tiger Pataudi was my hero and I can go on and on about him all night," Saif added.

The actor said the lecture was not just about remembering Tiger Pataudi as a cricketer, but about celebrating the values he stood for: leadership, courage, resilience, and excellence. He added that true legacy is not measured by trophies, but by the influence one leaves behind and the inspiration passed on to future generations.

He concluded the speech by saying, "If my father were here this evening, he would probably be slightly embarrassed by all this attention and then quietly pleased that the conversation remained about cricket, ideas, and the future. So on behalf of our family, thank you - for remembering him not as a figure from the past, but as a continuing presence in the spirit of the game. Thank you for keeping Tiger alive where he belonged most - among lovers of sport. And thank you all for being here tonight."