More trouble for Russell Brand? Comedian accused of indecent exposure and laughing about it

Russell Brand is now facing further allegations of inappropriate behavior. The British comedian and former BBC radio host has been accused of exposing himself to a woman and subsequently joking about the incident on his radio show. The alleged encounter dates back to 2008 when the woman worked in the same building as the BBC office in Los Angeles.

According to the woman, on June 16, 2008, Brand and his team came to the building to pre-record an episode of The Russell Brand Show for Radio 2. As she went to the bathroom to retrieve sinus medication, she claims she felt someone behind her and turned around to find Brand exposing himself. Shocked and trapped, she describes a disturbing exchange in which Brand made inappropriate comments and presented his genitals to her.

Minutes later, on the same pre-recorded show, Brand and his co-presenter Matt Morgan could be heard laughing about the incident. Morgan mentioned, "It's been 25 minutes since he showed his willy to a lady," to which Brand responded with laughter.

The woman, who never made a formal complaint at the time, later discovered the recording of the show and was appalled by the jokes made on air. She expressed regret about not taking official action and wondered whether doing so could have prevented further misconduct by Brand, who has faced allegations of sexual assault and rape by four other women between 2006 and 2013. Brand has consistently denied these allegations, insisting that his relationships were consensual.

Also Read | Russell Brand won’t be banned from YouTube amid sex abuse allegations

Although BBC management was informed about the incident in 2019, no formal action was taken. The woman feels let down by the BBC, questioning how such content was allowed to be broadcast. She believes there may be more unsettling episodes in the show's history.

Matt Morgan, Brand's co-presenter, expressed regret over the impact of the show's content and claimed he was unaware of the nature of the encounter until now.

In response to the recent allegations and concerns, the BBC has initiated a review of Russell Brand's tenure at the organisation. The BBC's director general, Tim Davie, has condemned certain broadcasts from that era as "inexcusable and totally unacceptable."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE