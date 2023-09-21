Russell Brand won’t be banned from YouTube amid sex abuse allegations

Russell Brand is currently being investigated for sexual assault claims as four women came forward with these sexual misconduct allegations. The comedian is now being slammed for his alleged behaviour and a lot of companies have severed ties with him till there is a decision on this matter. Meanwhile, there were reports that YouTube might sever ties with him but looks like things are rosy on that front.

A YouTube exec has said disgraced comedian Russell Brand should not be able to “make a living” through the platform but added YouTube currently has no plans to ban him. In a conversation with Channel 4, Pedro Pina, YouTube’s EMEA VP said, “Essentially he is not able to make a living through YouTube. We don’t believe that should happen.”

Currently, there is a lengthy investigation into the workings of Russell Brand. The actor-comedian is the subject of a lengthy joint investigation by The Times of London, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4 documentary strand Dispatches which alleged that Russell Brand raped or sexually assaulted four women at the height of his fame. Brand has strongly denied the allegations. Explained | Russell Brand: From sex addiction to sex abuse allegations

Pedro Pina added, “We don’t tolerate harmful content,” Pina said. “Right now, from our point of view, we don’t have harmful content by Russell Brand.” He further said that there had been an “incident in the past” where Brand was accused of spreading “medical misinformation” and YouTube took action in that situation. “If we find out over the next days, weeks, there is more reason to take more action, we will see,” said Pina.

