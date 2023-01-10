'RRR', 'The Kashmir Files' shortlisted for Oscars 2023

Good news for India as many films from the country make it to the qualifiers list of Oscars 2023. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a list of 301 feature films that are eligible for this year’s Oscars. Apart from India's official entry, there are other films that have made it to the cut – ‘RRR’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘Kantara’. India’s official entry, Pan Nalin's ‘Chhello Show’ (Last Film Show) is obviously in the coveted list.

Expressing his excitement at The Kashmir Files making it to the list, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri tweeted, “#TheKashmirFiles has been shortlisted for #Oscars2023 in the first list of @TheAcademy It’s one of the 5 films from India. I wish all of them very best. A great year for Indian cinema.”

Among others from India are non-Hindi films, like Marathi films ‘Me Vasantrao’, ‘Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi’, R Madhavan's ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, ‘Iravin Nizhal’ and Kannada movie ‘Vikrant Rona’. Documentaries ‘All That Breathes’ by Shaunak Sen and Kartiki Gonsalves' ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ are also part of the list.

For the unversed, these films have only qualified for Oscars and not necessarily will make it to the official nominations list. The Oscars nominations list will come out on January 24, 2023.

This year, The Academy has raised the number of qualified films. In 2021, the eligible number of films were 276 but in 2020, the number was 366. All expected contenders are listed on the Academy’s annual Reminder List of Productions Eligible for the 95th Academy Awards, including the performers eligible for consideration in the acting categories.