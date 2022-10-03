SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' rakes in ₹17 lakh from single screening in Los Angeles

Audiences' excitement for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' refuses to die down. Recently, the whole world witnessed the craze western audiences had for 'RRR', as the film was screened at one of the biggest INOX theatres in Los Angeles, USA, as part of the 10th edition of Beyond Fest. Rajamouli was also present at the screening himself.



A few days after the screening, Deadline shared the whooping numbers the film has earned from the single show screening at the Chinese Theatre. And, it will be shocking to know that film has minted $21,083 approx Rs 17,09,000 from a single three-hour show.

The Deadline report also mentioned that the 932 seats of the theatre were sold out in just 20 minutes.



The theatre was packed with the audience who shouted, screamed, whistled and danced during the three-hour show. Even some fans ran to the front of the theatre and danced wildly as they tried to imitate the iconic signature step of the film's popular song, 'Naatu Naatu'.



Several videos of photos from the jam-packed theatre have gone viral on the internet.

After the screening, a Q&A session was scheduled when the crowd greeted the Indian filmmaker with a long-standing ovation and big claps. On Sunday, Rajamouli shared the clip from the screening on his Twitter handle and expressed his gratitude.

Your adoration and applause towards my heroes, my film and me were enormous. THANK YOU USA

He tweeted: “Your adoration and applause towards my heroes, my film and me were enormous. Thank you USA.”

RRR @BeyondFest IMAX screening at @ChineseTheatres in Hollywood and the screening is going off. There were dancers in the front for Naatu Naatu. A group of guys keep shouting "We're not worthy!" any time they see S. S. Rajamouli. Yes, I've got video. #RRR

The film starring Indian actor Ram Charan, Jr NTR, has been praised critically for its screenplay, visual work, and outstanding performance from the cast. The film also features cameos from Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.



The film has shattered all the box office records and has become the second highest grossing Indian film of this year after 'KGF' and the third hight grossing film of all time.