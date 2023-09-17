Rolling Stone magazine co-founder ousted from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame board over controversial remarks

The co-founder of Rolling Stone magazine, Jann Wenner, has been removed from his position on the board of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation following comments that have been widely criticised as racist and sexist, according to reports in the US media on Saturday.

Wenner's expulsion from the foundation's board came swiftly, just a day after his remarks were published in The New York Times, sparking outrage and condemnation across the music industry and beyond.

A brief statement from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced, "Jann Wenner has been removed from the board of directors of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation," as reported by industry publication Variety.

Wenner, 77, is renowned for co-founding Rolling Stone magazine in 1967. Over the years, the magazine became a cultural icon, featuring extensive interviews with rock legends and evolving to encompass broader cultural and political coverage.

Notably, Wenner also established the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, where he played a pivotal role in selecting and honouring influential artists. He served as the chairman of the foundation until his departure in 2020.

The controversy that led to Wenner's removal stemmed from his recent interview in The New York Times, in which he was questioned about his new book, "The Masters," which is currently in print. In the interview, Wenner was asked why he did not include interviews with people of colour or female musicians among the book's subjects.

Wenner defended his choices, stating that the seven subjects featured in his book were "philosophers of rock" who had profound insights into their generation's spirit and culture. All seven of these subjects are white men, including Bob Dylan, John Lennon, Mick Jagger, Pete Townshend, Jerry Garcia, Bono, and Bruce Springsteen.

Regarding the omission of women from his book, Wenner claimed, "Just none of them were as articulate enough on this intellectual level."

He further elaborated on the absence of Black artists, saying, "Of Black artists -- you know, Stevie Wonder, genius, right? I suppose when you use a word as broad as 'masters,' the fault is using that word. Maybe Marvin Gaye, or Curtis Mayfield? I mean, they just didn't articulate at that level."

Wenner acknowledged during the interview that his remarks might be contentious, admitting, "Just for public relations' sake, maybe I should have gone and found one Black and one woman artist to include here that didn't measure up to that same historical standard, just to avert this kind of criticism."

Wenner's comments have ignited a storm of criticism, with many pointing out the need for diversity and inclusion in celebrating the history of rock and roll.

(With inputs from agencies)

