Iconic rock band AC/DC will be returning to the stage in the US after almost a decade. The band members announced the return recently as part of their Power Up Tour. They announced the dates for their US and Canada leg of the tours starting in April 2025.

The Australian band will visit 13 stadiums across North America, beginning April 10, 2025, in Minneapolis.

The rock band launched their Power Up Tour on 17 May 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, in support of their 17th studio album Power Up, which was released in 2020.

Taylor Momsen-led American rock band The Pretty Reckless served as the supporting act for the European leg of AC/DC's tour.

AC/DC is currently made up of five of its longtime members: Angus Young, Phil Rudd, Stevie Young, Brian Johnson and Cliff Williams.

After performing in several European countries throughout the summer, they plan to bring the tour to North America starting in April 2025.

Check out the full list of US and Canadian stadium dates for AC/DC's 2025 Power Up Tour:

April 10 - Minneapolis, Minnesota, at US Bank Stadium

April 14 - Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium

April 18 - Pasadena, California, at Rose Bowl

April 22 - Vancouver, British Columbia, at BC Place

April 26 - Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium

April 30 - Detroit, Michigan, at Ford Field

May 4 - Foxborough, Massachusetts, at Gillette Stadium

May 8 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Acrisure Stadium

May 12 - Landover, Maryland, at Northwest Stadium

May 16 - Tampa, Florida, at Raymond James Stadium

May 20 - Nashville, Tennessee, at Nissan Stadium

May 24 - Chicago, Illinois, at Soldier Field

May 28 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Huntington Bank Field