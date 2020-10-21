Robert Downey Jr and Mark Ruffalo back Chris Pratt after he is voted as the 'worst Chris' in an online poll

Robert Downey Jr and Mark Ruffalo have spoken out in support of fellow 'Avengers' actor Chris Pratt after he was voted by fans as the 'worst Chris' in an online poll.



Pratt’s religious and alleged political beliefs are said to be the reason behind the hate he has received.



Several have accused him following a Church which is infamous for its anti-LGBTQ believes.



While Pratt so far has kept quiet, his friends and Marvel colleagues Downey Jr, Ruffalo and 'Guardian Of The Galaxy' director James Gun have spoken in his defence.



When one person commented that “he goes to a church that is openly homophobic,” Gunn wrote back, “So do 98% of Christians, all Catholics, most Muslims & some Jews. I was a Catholic for years, hoping I could have a bigger impact working for gay rights from the inside. I eventually gave up. But it was a valid choice. & I applaud other non-bigots who do the same.”



"Chris himself has openly stated the church he attends doesn’t reflect all of his personal views, and that he is a ‘man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want’", Gunn added.



Robert Downey Jr too shared his thoughts and reminded fans that Pratt's family too has been serving people for a long time.



“What a world... The ‘sinless’ are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt...,” he wrote. Calling Pratt ‘a real Christian who lives by principle’, Downey wrote that the Guardians of the Galaxy actor “has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude, and he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) insists on service as the highest value.”



“If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness... ,"The 'Iron-Man' actor concluded.

Mark Ruffalo tweeted, " “You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now.”

Pratt isn’t vocal about his political views, but often talks about his religion. He has said in the past that his church is one “that opens their doors to absolutely everyone” and that he is a man “who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want free from the judgment of their fellow man”.



Pratt’s wife Katherine Schwarzenegger too jumped in on Instagram to react to the online hate her husband has been receiving and wrote, “There’s so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that.”



The online poll was started by filmmaker Amy Berg who posted a picture of four actors named Chris -- Pratt, Hemsworth, Pine and Evans -- and asked which ‘has to go’ to which maximum votes came for Pratt.