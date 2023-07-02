Rihanna's epic reaction to her historic Spotify milestone with 'no new album' is unmissable
Rihanna created history on Friday as she became the first female artist to have 10 songs reach 1 billion streams on Spotify despite not having released an album since 2016.
Rihanna has proved, once again, that she is the queen of pop music and can break even the biggest records without releasing a new album in six years. On Friday, the 35-year-old Grammy winner reacted to the news that she became the first female artist to have 10 songs reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.
Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Bad Gal billi. With no new album. Lemme talk my shit." The note was accompanied by a picture that read, "Rihanna is the 1st female artist to have 10 songs with 1B Spotify streams."
Check it out below!
Bad Gal billi …— Rihanna (@rihanna) June 30, 2023
wit no new album…
lemme talk my shit 😜🇧🇧 pic.twitter.com/Jr2fMJwOaT
A fan reacted to the post and wrote, "Shine bright like a diamond." Another commented, "If there are 1 billion streams I’m responsible for 850 million of those streams my queen." A third comment read, "Wow congrats. We WANT a new album."
Earlier this year, Rihanna spoke about the pressure she feels when it comes to releasing new music after her "most brilliant and most cohesive album" Anti.
"There's this pressure that I put on myself. That if it's not better than that then it is not even worth it,” Rihanna told British Vogue. "It is toxic. It's not the right way to look at music because music is an outlet and a space to create, and you can create whatever. It doesn't have to even be on any scale. It just has to be something that feels good. It could just be a song that I like. It literally could be that simple."
Rihanna continued, "So I realised that if I keep waiting until this feels right and perfect and better, maybe it's going to keep taking forever and maybe it'll never come out and no, I'm not down to that. So I want to play. And by play, I mean I have my ideas in my head, but I can't say them out loud yet."
