Colleen Ballinger accused of racist, inappropriate behaviour on Netflix's Haters Back off set

YouTuber Colleen Ballinger, the creator of the controversial character Miranda Sings, is being called out for her behaviour on the set of her Netflix series Haters Back Off. Following accusations of grooming and inappropriate relationships with minors, an assistant writer working on the Netflix series, April Korto Quioh, opened up about her time working with the 36-year-old in a blog called "You Owe Me An Apology".

The assistant made worrying allegations about the star's behaviour and accused her of being racist. It also highlighted the uncomfortable relationship between Colleen's character Miranda and her Uncle, which she reportedly perpetuated while creating content.

Speaking about her first impression of meeting Colleen, the assistant said, "Upon meeting Colleen, my first impression of her was that she was boisterous, opinionated, and had a stunning lack of humility that was unlike anything I had ever seen. Immediately upon entering the writers’ room, I was treated to story after story about her sold-out shows, how obsessed her fans were with her and the lengths they would go to get her attention."

Elsewhere, the assistant wrote, "She had a knack for making 'funny', biting comments about the people around her and since we all had her to thank for our jobs, we were forced to just go with it. She saw no issue with commenting on my hair, or my clothes or asking about my personal life. Her lack of boundaries was remarkable."

"She (Colleen) often pitched stories in which Miranda and Uncle Jim would be caught in compromising positions or stomach-churning moments of intimacy that could always be easily explained away by a clueless Miranda, the assistant claimed. "It was my responsibility to write down every single one of these pitches, schedule calls to look at mockups of The Daddy Saddle [a prop that Miranda would use to ride on her uncle's back] that would be featured on the show, and mark points in the script where Colleen thought we could make Uncle Jim even more ‘r***y.’"

"It all felt deeply wrong – she would show us photos of the packed rows of smiling children who had attended her show the night before, and in the same breath, spend hours trying to think of a way to show Miranda and Uncle Jim all but having actual sex on screen," Quioh stated.

Coming to the accusations of grooming and inappropriate behaviour others have made against Colleen, the assistant said in her blog, "While I cannot speak to the specific allegations against Colleen Ballinger – I stand with every single one of the children and young adults who have bravely shared their experiences in the past few weeks. In the face of attacks from online gaslighters and bizarre, callous, ukulele-soundtracked response videos, they deserve to be supported, heard, and believed."

Accusations against Colleen first began back in April 2020, when Adam McIntyre released a video in which he claimed that Colleen developed an unhealthy relationship with him when he was 13 years old. New allegations have now surfaced, with McIntyre posting a new video in which he says, "Colleen Ballinger grooms her fans. Emotionally, grooms her fans for her own benefit. She’s done it to me. I will go on record saying that."

