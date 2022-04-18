Rihanna stuns yet again in cut-out minidress flaunting her baby bump

Bringing her A-game to maternity fashion yet again, a pregnant Rihanna upped her style a notch when she turned up in a figure-hugging minidress that obviously flaunts her growing belly.

Rihanna had stepped out with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. They put all rumours of breaking up to rest as they walked together for some food.

The dress that got everyone’s attention was a cut-out panel dress. The dress exposes her cleavage and belly. It’s called the ‘Coco’ and hails from Dundas' current collection. Twitter is ecstatic as Rihanna is named among Forbes list of world's billionaires

Meanwhile, they put to rest the separation rumours after A$AP Rocky was said to have cheated on Rihanna with the pop star’s shoe designer Amina Muaddi. Amina took to Instagram on Friday to issue a statement: “I've always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn't deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile.” Baby boom! Celebrities expecting babies this year: Rihanna to Sonam Kapoor

Also see: Oh Mama! Sonam Kapoor looks drop dead gorgeous in her new maternity shoot