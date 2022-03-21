Baby boom! Celebrities expecting babies this year: Rihanna to Sonam Kapoor
From Sonam Kapoor to Rihanna, many celebrities are all set to embrace parenthood and have announced the good news in 2022. Here's a look at all the celebrities who are going to be welcoming babies soon.
Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas baby no 2 is on the way! The couple, who are already parents to 1-year-old Willa, first sparked second pregnancy rumours recently when they were spotted in Los Angeles on Valentine's Day. Turner was photographed tenderly placing her hand on her exposed stomach.
The 'Game Of Thrones' actor wore a white crop top, which she slightly lifted up, drawing attention to her midsection.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja
Another mom-to-be on the block as Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy. She’s pregnant with first child with her husband Anand Ahuja. The actress shared a sweet photo of the couple as she is seen cradling her bump.
Sharing a picture from what looks like their maternity shoot, Sonam and Anand wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."
Rihanna and Asap Rocky
RiRi is pregnant! Superstar singer and entrepreneur Rihanna and her artist boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together.
The couple confirmed the news in February as they were spotted over the weekend at New York City with Rihanna showing off her growing baby bump.
Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata
Nicolas Cage 51, and his wife Riko Shibata, 26 are expecting their first child together.
The Academy Award-winning actor, who has been married five times, has two children from previous relationships: 31-year-old Weston Coppola Cage and 16-year-old Kal-El Cage.
Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick
Ace-filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick are expecting their second child together. The announcement comes two years after the couple welcomed a son, Leo, in February 2020.
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt
Marvel star Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are going to be parents again!
The 32-year-old author is expecting her second child with husband Pratt, according to sources. The couple is already parents to 16 months old daughter Lyla Maria, and Pratt is also the father of his nine-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris.
Soulja Boy and Jackilyn Martinez
American rapper Soulja Boy is going to embrace parenthood soon! The star recently revealed that he is expecting his first child, a baby boy, with Los Angeles-based hairstylist Jackilyn Martinez.
The 31-year-old rapper shared the exciting news via Instagram on Sunday with a video from an outdoor gender reveal party.
