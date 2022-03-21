Baby boom! Celebrities expecting babies this year: Rihanna to Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Another mom-to-be on the block as Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy. She’s pregnant with first child with her husband Anand Ahuja. The actress shared a sweet photo of the couple as she is seen cradling her bump.

Sharing a picture from what looks like their maternity shoot, Sonam and Anand wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

(Photograph:Twitter)