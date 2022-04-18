Oh Mama! Sonam Kapoor looks drop dead gorgeous in her new maternity shoot

Fashion's original DIVA, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is soon going to be a mother. The actress and her husband, Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child together this year and the couple announced the happy news last month with an adorable post.



On Monday, Sonam put her A-game forward as she flaunted her baby bump in a black sheer kaftan. Sonam posted a series of photos on Instagram where she can be seen cradling her baby bump wearing a black sheer kaftan with her hair tied back in a neat bun.



Sharing the post, she wrote, "Kaftan life with my (baby emoticon) #everydayphenomenal" The actress tagged her sister Rhea Kapoor who presumably styled her look.

Sonam's post got a lot of appreciation from her peers and fans alike in the comment section. Her mother, Sunita Kapoor, was among the first to drop heart emoticons.



Sonam and Anand announced last month about their pregnancy. Sharing the pictures from a maternity photoshoot featuring the two of them, they wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022"

On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in a crime thriller called 'Blind' which is a Hindi remake of a Korean thriller by the same name.