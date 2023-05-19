Rihanna shares pics from practically nude maternity shoot, embracing 'motherhood': PICS

Trust Rihanna to raise the bar high when it comes to being fashionable while being herself in every situation. The singer cum businesswoman shared pictures from her maternity photo shoot, the one she got done when she was pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky and it’s everything you’ll see today.

Dressed in the skimpiest of bikinis and bare-chested, Rihanna poses in her element with only her hands covering her and natural hair flowing along her poses. Wearing gold-toned jewelry that looks stunning against her tan skin, Rihanna is heavily pregnant as her belly grows her first child. She captioned the set of images as: "Here's a little series I call 'Rub on ya titties. In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he bout to make me #maternityshoot2022#tobecontinued"

Rihanna was pregnant at the time with her now 1-year-old son RZA Athelston Mayers. The series has seven photos and it’s been shot outdoors. Rihanna is seen standing in front of an ocean with palm trees making the perfect frame for the maternity shoot.

The singer shares her baby with her partner and fellow musician, A$AP Rocky.