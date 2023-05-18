Madonna's nude photos from 1992 Sex book to be auctioned by Christie's 

Pop diva Madonna's iconic and controversial Sex book will be up for auction for the first time. The book had raised eyebrows when it had released and featured naked photos of Madonna, then 34, in various locales of New York and Miami - from burlesque hotels to the streets of the city. The photos were clicked by Steve Meisel. Renowned auction house Christie's had announced that prints of the photographs from the iconic book will be placed for auction for the first time. "Christie's is pleased to announce its participation in the ongoing anniversary celebration initiated by Madonna and Saint Laurent's re-issue of SEX the boundary-pushing 1992 photography book by Madonna and Steven Meisel," a statement shared on Christie's website reads.

"As part of the project, Christie's will present Madonna x Meisel – The Sex Photographs an auction of over 40 works, as editions of one, in a live sale taking place in New York on 6 October 2023," the announcement further added.



Madonna, now 64, celebrated the announcement by sharing snippets of the photos on Instagram. She also explained in the caption that proceeds from the auction will go to Raising Malawi, a charity started by her, which is "dedicated to transforming the lives of children in Malawi through health, education and community support."



The coffee table book was released a day after Madonna had dropped her fifth studio album Erotica in October 1992. It remained on the top spot of the New York Times Best Seller list for three weeks straight.



The book initiated conversations about sexual self-expression in the '90s and is often considered a turning point in her career.

IN October 2022, while celebrating the book's anniversary on Instagram, Madonna had called out those who have sex-shamed her while she empowered a whole new generation of stars.



"Thirty years ago I published a book called S.E.X. in addition to photos of me naked. There were photos of men kissing men, woman (sic) kissing woman, and me kissing everyone," she started. "I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way."