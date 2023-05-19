Sting raises concerns over AI-generated music: 'It's like watching a movie with CGI'

Renowned English musician Sting has expressed concerns about the growing presence of songs created by artificial intelligence (AI) and believes that musicians will face a battle to protect their work in near future. In an interview with the BBC, he emphasised that the essence of music belongs to human beings and that defending their human capital against AI will be a challenge in the coming years. There have been many songs of late that utilise AI to replicate the vocals of famous artists. "The building blocks of music belong to us, to human beings. That's going to be a battle we all have to fight in the next couple of years: Defending our human capital against AI," he said.

AI is akin to CGI?

Sting went on to compare AI to CGI or computer generated imagery, which is widely used in big-budget movies today. "It's similar to the way I watch a movie with CGI. It doesn't impress me at all. I get immediately bored when I see a computer-generated image. I imagine I will feel the same way about AI making music. Maybe for electronic dance music, it works. But for songs, you know, expressing emotions, I don't think I will be moved by it," he said.

Is AI already being used to create music?

Sting's remarks come not long after instances in which AI was used to create music involving popular musicians without their involvement. One such example was a viral duet between Drake and The Weeknd, which perplexed many as neither artist had any participation in its creation. This AI-generated composition managed to mimic their collaboration so convincingly that it sounded as if they had actually worked together on the track.