Sting raises concerns over AI-generated music: 'It's like watching a movie with CGI'
Sting has expressed concerns about the rise of songs created by artificial intelligence (AI) and the challenges musicians will face in protecting their work. In an interview with the BBC, Sting emphasized that music belongs to human beings and defending their creative assets against AI will be a battle in the coming years. Recent examples have shown AI replicating the vocals of famous artists, raising questions about the authenticity of these AI-generated compositions.
Renowned English musician Sting has expressed concerns about the growing presence of songs created by artificial intelligence (AI) and believes that musicians will face a battle to protect their work in near future. In an interview with the BBC, he emphasised that the essence of music belongs to human beings and that defending their human capital against AI will be a challenge in the coming years. There have been many songs of late that utilise AI to replicate the vocals of famous artists. "The building blocks of music belong to us, to human beings. That's going to be a battle we all have to fight in the next couple of years: Defending our human capital against AI," he said.
AI is akin to CGI?
Sting went on to compare AI to CGI or computer generated imagery, which is widely used in big-budget movies today. "It's similar to the way I watch a movie with CGI. It doesn't impress me at all. I get immediately bored when I see a computer-generated image. I imagine I will feel the same way about AI making music. Maybe for electronic dance music, it works. But for songs, you know, expressing emotions, I don't think I will be moved by it," he said.
Is AI already being used to create music?
Sting's remarks come not long after instances in which AI was used to create music involving popular musicians without their involvement. One such example was a viral duet between Drake and The Weeknd, which perplexed many as neither artist had any participation in its creation. This AI-generated composition managed to mimic their collaboration so convincingly that it sounded as if they had actually worked together on the track.
It was subsequently removed from streaming platforms due to a copyright complaint by Universal Music Group (UMG), the label that also releases Sting's music.
Who is Sting?
Sting gained international fame as the lead vocalist and bassist of the iconic rock band The Police, which formed in 1977. The band's unique blend of rock, reggae, and new wave elements contributed to their immense success throughout the late 1970s and early 1980s. Some of their most well-known hits include "Roxanne," "Message in a Bottle," and "Every Breath You Take."
Following The Police's disbandment in 1986, Sting embarked on a successful solo career that showcased his versatility and musicality. His solo work explored various genres such as pop, rock, jazz, classical, and world music, earning him critical acclaim and numerous accolades.
