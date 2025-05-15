Rihanna is coming back with a new single after a three-year-long hiatus
Published: May 15, 2025, 07:49 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 07:49 IST
Rihanna is making a highly anticipated return to the music industry after a three-year break, as she gears up to re-enter the spotlight with new projects.
Rihanna, the singer, is all set for a comeback. After a three-year-long hiatus, Rihanna is ‘Smurfing’ her way back into the music scene. The singer will be releasing a song, Friend Of Mine, which is a part of the upcoming Smurfs film.
On Wednesday, the singer shared the news along with a trailer for the film, which also features snippets of her song.
Not much can be heard of the song in the trailer but Friend of Mine seem to have RiRi singing over an Afrobeats-sounding dance track, “You’re looking like a friend of mine”. The new teaser begins with the superstar grooving in the studio as she records the track.
Despite long gaps, Rihanna remains one of the biggest pop stars in the business. She did hint about her new album in February earlier this year, but there has been no word on its release date so far. Rihanna is expecting her third baby with partner A$AP Rocky.