Published: May 15, 2025, 07:49 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 07:49 IST

Story highlights Rihanna is making a highly anticipated return to the music industry after a three-year break, as she gears up to re-enter the spotlight with new projects.

Show Full Article

Rihanna, the singer, is all set for a comeback. After a three-year-long hiatus, Rihanna is ‘Smurfing’ her way back into the music scene. The singer will be releasing a song, Friend Of Mine, which is a part of the upcoming Smurfs film.

On Wednesday, the singer shared the news along with a trailer for the film, which also features snippets of her song.

Not much can be heard of the song in the trailer but Friend of Mine seem to have RiRi singing over an Afrobeats-sounding dance track, “You’re looking like a friend of mine”. The new teaser begins with the superstar grooving in the studio as she records the track.

View this post on Instagram

Friend of Mine marks Rihanna's first new music since Lift Me Up in 2022, which was featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Rihanna’s last studio album, Anti, was released in 2016.