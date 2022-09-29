Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal share a voice note as their wedding festivities begun: Grateful for the blessings

The final countdown to Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal's wedding has finally begun. The wedding festivities have started in Delhi today and marking the special day, the couple has released a gratitude message on their wedding. As per reports, the couple will tie the knot in the first week of October, the date has not been announced yet.



Taking to their Instagram handle, Richa and Ali shared a voice note thanking all their millions of fans, followers and friends for their kind wishes.



In the voice message, the soon-to-be-married couple says, ''Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other''

Richa and Fazal who are dating for years now were supposed to get married in April 2020, but due to the covid-19 pandemic, the marriage was postponed.



''And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way,'' the couple says in the clip.

The couple is looking adorable in the photo they shared in which Richa is sweetly gazing at Ali.



The couple will tie the knot in Delhi and celebrations are set to take place starting in two different venues across Delhi. Richa who was born in Amritsar and was raised in Delhi has a special connection to the city and has grown up there. The wedding will have all elements that are unique to the couple celebrating their favourite food and inspired decor elements amongst other things.