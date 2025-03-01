Renowned Hong Kong musician Khalil ‘Fang Datong’ Fong is no more. The songwriter passed away on February 21 at the age of 41 after battling illness for five years. However, his label didn't reveal the exact reason for his death.



On March 1 (Saturday), Kong's music company, Fu Music, shared a tribute post for the late musician, revealing that he died peacefully on Feb 21.



"He's headed for his life journey in another field, continuing his mission and dream. The music and graphic novels that he left behind will be our forever spiritual wealth," the post added.



A week before his death, Fong shared his last Instagram post on the Lunar New Year, promoting the music video of his new song, ''Oasis'', from his final album, The Dreamer, which was released in 2024.

Advertisment

Also read: Lanterns showrunner shares details on the upcoming DCU series

If reports are to be believed, Khalil had suffered pneumothorax, aka collapsed lung and had been hospitalised several times due to the same since 2010. In July, Fong revealed on social media that he “has been recovering from health issues”



When his album The Dreamer was released, the singer revealed that he had recorded “during various stages of illness.”

Advertisment



In a post shared on Instagram, the singer wrote, ''My new album The Dreamer is literally a “sick” album because it was recorded during various stages of illness. In my condition, it was both a challenge and a relief from the rather tedious circumstance I was in. I had tons of notes and ideas, song structures and lyrics jotted down and whenever I could manage, I would gradually chip away at them. The album is organic, minimal with an overall EQ curve that is soothing to the ears. While my condition has improved significantly, it will still be a while till I’m fully recovered. In life we are each faced with challenges but through it all let’s not forget how to be dreamers.''

More about Khalil Fong's life and career

Born in 1983 in Hawaii, US, Fong lived in Guangdong and Shanghai before he moved to Hong Kong and launched his music career in the late 1990s. He became known for introducing sophisticated RnB and soul music to the Chinese market. In 2005, he released his debut studio album, Soulboy, which was a huge hit.

Advertisment

Also read: Leaked: Plot details emerge for Ryan Gosling's Star Wars movie with Shawn Levy



In his career, he released nine studio albums before taking a break in 2016 due to health reasons. In addition to creating music, he also launched an independent music label, Fu Music.



Lovingly called the Hong Kong version of David Tao and Jay Chou, renowned musicians of the Chinese R&B music scene, Hong had won numerous prestigious music awards over the years.