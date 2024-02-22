'Reduced to tears': King Charles expresses gratitude for overwhelming support after cancer diagnosis

Britain's King Charles, during his first in-person meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak since announcing his cancer diagnosis, said that the messages of goodwill by his well-wishers reduced him to tears.

"I've had so many wonderful messages and cards ... it's reduced me to tears most of the time," Charles said during his weekly audience with Sunak on Wednesday (Feb 21).

"Everyone is behind you," Sunak responded.

The meeting between the two at Buckingham Palace was after the monarch attended a church service at his country residence of Sandringham in eastern England on Sunday.

The UK PM started the meeting by telling Charles that it was wonderful to see him looking so well.

"Well it's all done by mirrors," Charles joked.

Earlier, the 75-year-old monarch expressed gratitude to the people for their messages of support.

In his very first statement since being diagnosed with cancer, Charles said that it was heartening to witness how sharing his diagnosis helped promote a better understanding of the condition.

"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," he wrote.

"As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement, he added. A thank you message from His Majesty The King.



Link to full message on the website: https://t.co/BPvxagD179 pic.twitter.com/wAY5XWLLEo — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 10, 2024 ×

"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world," the note published on monarch's website and the royal family's official page on social media platform X further read.

"My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience," the king added, signing the letter "Charles R."

Queen Camilla also spoke about his health. She shared an update about her husband on Thursday stating that he was doing "extremely well under the circumstances".

"He is very touched by all of the letters and messages the public has been sending from everywhere. That’s very cheering."

Buckingham Palace shared the news about Charles' health on Feb 5 and informed that his treatment had begun and that he had taken a break from public duties.