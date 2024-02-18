Prince Harry to visit UK with Lilibet and Archie amid King Charles’ cancer diagnosis: Report

A few days after Prince Harry talked about family reconciliation after King Charles III cancer diagnosis, it has been reported that the Duke of Sussex might take his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the UK to spend some time with their grandfather.



Harry, 36, has paid a visit to his father in London after the cancer diagnosis of the King was made public. However several sources have revealed that the Prince could return to the UK in the coming days. Now, royal expert Lynn Carratt has claimed that Harry could not be alone this time and might bring his two children with him.

"Since King Charles’ cancer diagnosis and Harry’s quick dash across the pond, I think it has hit home with Harry just how important family is to him. I suspect he’ll want to bring his children, Lilibet and Archie, to the UK to visit their grandad," Lynn told The Mirror.



She continued: "King Charles has only met Lilibet once at the Platinum Jubilee in 2022 and, Archie left the UK when he was a baby, so his meetings with the King have been sparse and, they don’t have a relationship with their grandfather, so I suspect Harry would like to grow their relationship with King Charles."



Harry is currently living with his wife, Meghan, and two children, Archie and Lilibet, in Montecito, California.



Earlier this month, Britain's King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. Soon after the palace announcement, Prince Harry was quick to return to his homeland, London, to meet his ailing father.