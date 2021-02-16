Ray Fisher slams 'Justice League' director Joss Whedon after recent accusations along with Warner Bros executives

As more and more allegations of misconduct controversy surround Joss Whedon, the Justice League director and some of Warner Bros' top executives are once again in Ray Fisher’s social media spotlight.

The Cyborg actor tweeted in his continued reaming of the studio over its handling of the investigation of Whedon and his alleged behavior during the Justice League production, “There’s only one reason that I haven’t been sued by Joss Whedon, Toby Emmerich, Geoff Johns, Jon Berg, or Walter Hamada: They know I’m telling the truth. A>E.”





While Fisher has been slamming Whedon on social for his “gross and abusive” behavior on set during the filming of 'Justice League' since the summer of 2020, the Buffy creator and Avengers’ director recently got accused of the same by 'Buffy' actress Charisma Carpenter. The actress claimed that Whedon’s behavior caused a toxic environment on set and “triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer.” Last week, Carpenter said that her decision to speak out publicly stemmed from her involvement in the WarnerMedia investigation into Justice League.



In addition to Carpenter, Buffy actress Michelle Trachtenberg also made startling accusations against CAA-repped Whedon, expressed in an online post “I am brave enough now as a 35-year-old woman….To repost this. Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior….very. Not. Appropriate” adding “What he did was very bad. But we win. By surviving!”

In a later re-editing of her initial post, Trachtenberg added: “The last. Comment I will make on this. Was. There was a rule. Saying. He’s not allowed in a room alone with Michelle again.

Buffy title star Sarah Michelle Gellar and series producer and showrunner Marti Noxon expressed their support for the actress’ and their claims against Whedon last week. Eliza Dushku posted admiration and allegiance for Carpenter on February 11 as did her Buffy and Angel star and current SEAL Team lead David Boreanaz yesterday.

Fisher’s latest social media post also picks up on allegations he made against Warner and DC Entertainment executives over what he has termed “enabling of Whedon” during the reshoots on the initially Zack Snyder-directed film. A few weeks after Whedon exited from his HBO Max project The Nevers, WarnerMedia announced on December 11 that the “investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken.”

As all this back and forth is going on, Fisher has been a big participant in reshoots for Zack Snyder’s Justice League as he was on set for several days per sources, and was prominently featured in the trailer released yesterday – a trailer he reposted on his social media accounts.