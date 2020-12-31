Ray Fisher slams DC President Walter Hamada says, 'won’t work with him again'

Weeks after WarnerMedia concluded their abusive behaviour allegations investigation, 'Justice League' star Ray Fisher, who accused director Joss Whedon back in July, of 'abusive and unprofessional' behaviour is now speaking out.



Now, Ray by slamming DC Films President Walter Hamada said that he will not be working in any movie associated with DC Films President Hamada. It appears as if he’s not playing Cyborg again.

By taking his Twitter account, Ray called Walter, ''the most dangerous kind of enabler'. Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler. His lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the Justice League investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him. A>E'', he tweeted.

In December, WarnerMedia released a statement and said that they have concluded their investigation. ''WarnerMedia’s investigation into the ‘Justice League’ movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken,'' the statement reads. No further details were revealed by the studio.



Ray is best known for his portrayal of Victor Stone in the DC movies, appearing first in a cameo in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016) and then in a lead role in ' Justice League'. Ray will appear as Cyborg again in Zack Snyder‘s limited Justice League.