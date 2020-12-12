Warner Media concludes 'Justice League' probe over Ray Fisher's abusive behaviour allegations

Earlier this year, 'Justice League' actor Ray Fisher accused director Joss Whedon, of 'abusive and unprofessional' behaviour on the movie set. On Friday, WarnerMedia released a statement and said that they have concluded their investigation.



''WarnerMedia’s investigation into the ‘Justice League’ movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken,'' the statement reads. No further details were revealed by the studio.



Fisher tweeted the statement that was sent to him from WarnerMedia: “WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for its employees and partners.”

''There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found,” the actor added. Regarding the “remedial action,” Fisher wrote, “some we’ve seen, and some that are still to come.''



Ray is best known for his portrayal of Victor Stone in the DC movies, appearing first in a cameo in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016) and then in a lead role in ' Justice League'. Ray will appear as Cyborg again in Zack Snyder‘s limited Justice League.