'Justice League' actor Ray Fisher accuses director Joss Whedon of abusive behavior on set

Actor Ray Fisher has accused director Joss Whedon of abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable behaviour on the set of the 2017 film 'Justice League'.



On Wednesday, the actor took to Twitter and wrote,''Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of 'Justice League' was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment''.

The screenwriter and director hasn't responded to the actor's tweet yet, but in an interview to a news agency, he said, ''categorically untrue that we enabled any unprofessional behaviour. I remember (Fisher) being upset that we wanted him to say 'Booyaa,' which is a well-known saying of Cyborg in the animated series," he added.

The film was based on the DC Comics superhero team. It was the fifth installment in the DC Extended Universe and a follow-up to 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'. The movie did not fare well at the box office.



Ray is best known for his portrayal of Victor Stone in the DC movies, appearing first in a cameo in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016) and then in a lead role in ' Justice League'.