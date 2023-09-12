Rasika Dugal's Lord Curzon Ki Haveli to open International South Asian Film Festival in Vancouver

Arjun Mathur and Rasika Dugal’s Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is all set to be the Closing Night Film at the Chicago South Asian International Film Festival 2023 and will also be the Opening Film at the International South Asian Film Festival, Vancouver.

Anshuman Jha's directorial debut, featuring an ensemble cast including Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal, Zoha Rahman, Paresh Pahuja, and Garrick Hagon, received a standing ovation during its Australian premiere last month. Now, the film is gearing up for its North American debut in Chicago.

Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal, and Anshuman Jha are all set to be in Chicago on September 24 to personally present the film.

Arjun Mathur expressed his excitement, saying, "I was immediately captivated by 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' when I read the script. It defied easy genre categorization, and yet, my director Anshuman had a clear and compelling vision for it. The film has stayed true to that vision, resulting in an exhilarating chamber film that I like to describe as a 'psychological black-comedy thriller.' These are genres rarely explored in Indian Cinema."

He went on to describe his character, Rohit, in the film as one of the most enjoyable roles he's ever taken on. Mathur shared, "LCKH is not only the fastest feature film I've ever worked on but also a unique project, shot entirely with a single 35mm lens. Our world premiere at IFFM 2023 received an overwhelming audience response that exceeded our expectations. I'm doubly thrilled for the North American premiere as the closing film at CSAFF '23 and the Canadian premiere as the opening film at ISAFF '23 in Vancouver. I can't wait for global audiences to experience this truly exceptional piece of cinema."

