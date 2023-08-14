Rapper Magoo, Timbaland’s rap partner, dead at 50

Rapper Magoo, who was well-known for his collaboration with rapper Timbaland, has passed away. He was 50 years old.

The shocking news of his death was confirmed by Recording artist Digital Black.

Paying tribute to the rapper, he wrote in an Instagram post alongside the poster of Timbaland and Magoo's 1997 album Welcome To Our World.

"Man can’t believe this RIH Magoo damn big bro wasnt ready for this at all."

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

The rapper started his career in the late 1980s after meeting Timothy Mosley, famously known as Timbaland.

Paying tribute to his late friend, the music producer wrote. "This one hits different 🥲🥲🥲 long live Melvin aka magoo !!!💔💔💔 Tim and Magoo forever 🕊️🕊️🕊️ rest easy my king ❤️❤️❤️''

Magoo, born Melvin Barcliff, hailed from Norfolk, Virginia.

He met Mosley when they were teenagers, and soon after their meeting the duo started producing music together and released their debut album Welcome to Our World in 1997, which had the chart-topping single ''Up Jumps Da' Boogie''. They later released two albums together - Indecent Proposal in 2001 and Under Construction, Part II in 2003.

In the initial years of their career, the duo also collaborated with Larry Live and Pharrell Williams and formed a group called SBI (Surrounded by Idiots). He has also worked with Missy Elliott and Aaliyah

The sudden death of Magoo has sent shockwaves around the world of entertainment.

Soon after the death was confirmed, tributes started pouring in.

Remembering Magoo, singer Ginuwine wrote, ''I don't even know how to say anything at this point, I have lost 3 friends now within a month to LIFE and it's due date. Ginuwine went on, "This dude, always pushed me …I will mis you maganooo that's what we called him ….. totally one of the best ever in my eyes always pressing forward I know we didn't talk a lot but the love was and will be always there my brotha."

Fans also paid tribute to the hip-hop icon, who was known for his unique vocals.

Magoo and Timbaland ruled the the 90s... Unique voice unique flow 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 REST IN PEACE MAGOO 😔 😔 😔 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 SAD NEWS TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/2G2aaqQIqP — Akin 🇳🇬 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 ♊ God above everything!! (@oyebee) August 14, 2023 ×