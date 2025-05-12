As cricketing legend Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, several Bollywood stars took to social media to pay tribute to the sportsman. Virat is one of the most celebrated names in the world of cricket and has scored 9230 runs in 123 test matches. Kohli has finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer for India in this format.

On Monday, soon after Virat announced his retirement, actors like Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Suniel Shetty shared warm wishes for the cricketer.

Virat Kohli announces retirement

On Monday, the cricketing legend posted a long, emotional note on Instagram, which read, "It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites... I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude... #269, signing off. ”.

Celebrities pay their tributes

Actor Ranveer Singh commented on Virat's post and said, “One in a Billion! ”. Vicky Kaushal shared Virat's post to his Instagram stories and wrote, “You did it your way and that way will try be missed. Congratulations on an incredibly inspiring test career and thank you for the memories Champ! @viratkohli (crown emoji, white heart emoji, hands clapping emoji).”

Actor Suniel Shetty posted a heartfelt note on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “You didn’t just play Test cricket Virat…You lived it. You Honoured it, breathed fire, wore your heart on your sleeve and your passion like armour. The roar. The grit. The obsession. The Heart. Take a bow, champ. The red-ball rests, but your legacy races on.”

Take a bow, champ. The red-ball rests, but your legacy races on. @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/jXkL6o55e1 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) May 12, 2025

Anushka Sharma pens an emotional note

Virat’s wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, took to Instagram and shared an emotional note about his retirement.

Anushka shared a photo of her and Virat from the field, post one of the matches. In the caption, she wrote, “They’ll talk about the records and the milestones — but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege.

Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire international cricket in whites — But you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye ❤️”