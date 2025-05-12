From Virat Kohli to Sourav Ganguly: 5 most successful Test captains for India

1. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli is the most successful Test captain for India. Under him, India has won 40 games and faced 17 defeats out of 68 Tests. Kohli boasts a strong 58.82 percent win rate, the highest for any Indian Test skipper.
2. MS Dhoni
Captain Cool MS Dhoni led India in 60 Tests, winning 27 and losing 18. His calm presence helped the team maintain a solid 45.00 per cent win ratio during his tenure as a captain.
3. Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly's captaincy saw India win 21 Tests and lose 13 having a win ratio of 42.85. He is often regarded as he skipper who instilled self confidence in India to win abroad and reply to sledging at same intensity.
4. Mohammed Azharuddin
In 47 Tests as captain, Mohammad Azharuddin recorded 14 wins and 14 losses, ending with a 29.78 per cent win rate. He was also a fine batters with magical wrist game on leg side.
5. Rohit Sharma
Indian ODI captain Rohit Sharma has led India in 16 tests and ended up winning 10 and losing four of them. He took over the side when Kohli stood down as skipper in 2022 and announced his retirement a week ago from Kohli's announcement.