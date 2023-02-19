Ranveer Singh meets Ben Affeleck, Hasan Minhaj at NBA All-Star game, see pics
On Saturday, Ranveer Singh joined the NBA All-Star Celebrity team in Utah which also featured the likes of Ben Affleck, Hasan Minhaj, and other prominent stars.
Here's a crossover that we didn't know we needed. On Saturday, Ranveer Singh joined the NBA All-Star Celebrity team in Utah which also featured the likes of Ben Affleck, Hasan Minhaj, and other prominent stars. Ranveer is the brand ambassador for the NBA in India. On Saturday, he played for former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade's team. The team included Minhaj. They defeated Team Ryan with a final core of 81 to 78.
Ranveer took to Instagram to share photos of the game - one of which included an intense conversation with actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck.
NBA's official account shared an image of the two actors with the caption, “Gully Boy x Gone Girl A special buzz was in the 𝐴𝑖𝑟 at the #CelebGame! #NBAAllStar #RanveerXNBAAllStar @ranveersingh @airmovie" Affleck's directorial film Air- a story of the rise of the brand Nike- is up for release the next month.
Ranveer Singh also took to his Instagram stories to share glimpses of his time at the NBA All-Star game. Apart from Affleck, he also shared a photo of dribbling the ball with comedian Hasan Minhaj. Their team also included Shang-Chi star Simu Liu and Janelle Monae and tennis player Frances Tiafoe. The Bollywood actor also shared a photo of him interacting with excited fans who were present at the game.
The actor was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus which was not received well by the critics or the masses. The film has now been released on the OTT platform Netflix. The film is an ensemble and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and Pooja Hegde.