Ranveer Singh meets Ben Affeleck, Hasan Minhaj at NBA All-Star game, see pics

Here's a crossover that we didn't know we needed. On Saturday, Ranveer Singh joined the NBA All-Star Celebrity team in Utah which also featured the likes of Ben Affleck, Hasan Minhaj, and other prominent stars. Ranveer is the brand ambassador for the NBA in India. On Saturday, he played for former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade's team. The team included Minhaj. They defeated Team Ryan with a final core of 81 to 78.



Ranveer took to Instagram to share photos of the game - one of which included an intense conversation with actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck.



NBA's official account shared an image of the two actors with the caption, “Gully Boy x Gone Girl A special buzz was in the 𝐴𝑖𝑟 at the #CelebGame! #NBAAllStar #RanveerXNBAAllStar @ranveersingh @airmovie" Affleck's directorial film Air- a story of the rise of the brand Nike- is up for release the next month.