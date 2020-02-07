Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in December this year?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor could be the new couple to walk the aisle as media reports suggest that their respective families have set a December wedding date and have informed family members with a save the date.

As per Rajeev Masand quoted in an interview, the Bollywood ‘it’ couple has zeroed in on a date in December 2020. This comes right after their first film together, ‘Brahmastra’ has a final release date -- December 4, 2020.

As per the report, "Alia and Ranbir Kapoor are set to tie the knot in December this year, not long after the release of Brahmastra on the 4th of that month.”

The report further states, "Preparations are already underway; their extended families have been asked to mark off those dates to join in the celebrations."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were recently seen at Armaan Jain’s wedding with Anissa Malhotra as the entire Kapoor clan came to celebrate his wedding including bigwigs of the industry. They came together with Neetu Kapoor. Alia chose a subtle pink lehenga and Ranbir was dressed in a Sabyasachi sherwani.

The two have also taken vacations together, have been spotted in New York when Ranbir’s father was getting treatment for cancer and more. Earlier reports suggested that the two will wed in April this year.