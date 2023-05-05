ugc_banner

Rajinikanth's film Jailer gets a release date

Updated: May 05, 2023

Photograph:(Twitter)

Jailer is directed by Nelson. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan in important roles.

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer finally has a release date. The makers of Jailer unveiled the release date of the film along with a new promo. In the new promo video, fans can get a glimpse of some of the biggest names in the film world including Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and superstar Rajinikanth.

Sharing the update on Twitter, Sun Pictures wrote, "The makers of Jailer have unveiled the release date of the film."

Last year, makers of Rajinikanth’s Jailer shared a behind-the-scenes from the filmmaking process. In the video, Rajinikanth can also be seen. Sharing the video, Sun Pictures wrote, "Here's a glimpse of Superstar Rajinikanth from the sets of Jailer." 

Jailer is directed by Nelson. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan in important roles. It will mark the Tamil debut of Kannada superstar and late actor Rajkumar's son Shiva Rajkumar.

