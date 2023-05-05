Rajinikanth's film Jailer gets a release date

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer finally has a release date. The makers of Jailer unveiled the release date of the film along with a new promo. In the new promo video, fans can get a glimpse of some of the biggest names in the film world including Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and superstar Rajinikanth.

Last year, makers of Rajinikanth’s Jailer shared a behind-the-scenes from the filmmaking process. In the video, Rajinikanth can also be seen. Sharing the video, Sun Pictures wrote, "Here's a glimpse of Superstar Rajinikanth from the sets of Jailer."