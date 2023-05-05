Rajinikanth's film Jailer gets a release date
Story highlights
Jailer is directed by Nelson. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan in important roles.
Jailer is directed by Nelson. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan in important roles.
Rajinikanth starrer Jailer finally has a release date. The makers of Jailer unveiled the release date of the film along with a new promo. In the new promo video, fans can get a glimpse of some of the biggest names in the film world including Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and superstar Rajinikanth.
Sharing the update on Twitter, Sun Pictures wrote, "The makers of Jailer have unveiled the release date of the film."
#Jailer is all set to hunt from August 10th💥 @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @Mohanlal @NimmaShivanna @bindasbhidu @tamannaahspeaks @meramyakrishnan @suneeltollywood @iYogiBabu @iamvasanthravi @kvijaykartik @Nirmalcuts @KiranDrk @StunShiva8 #JailerFromAug10 pic.twitter.com/Wb7L0akJ4k— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) May 4, 2023
Last year, makers of Rajinikanth’s Jailer shared a behind-the-scenes from the filmmaking process. In the video, Rajinikanth can also be seen. Sharing the video, Sun Pictures wrote, "Here's a glimpse of Superstar Rajinikanth from the sets of Jailer."
Jailer is directed by Nelson. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan in important roles. It will mark the Tamil debut of Kannada superstar and late actor Rajkumar's son Shiva Rajkumar.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.