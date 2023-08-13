Rajinikanth seeks blessings at Badrinath temple after Jailer’s success

Superstar Rajinikanth is on cloud nine after the release of his action thriller Jailer. The film, which was released in theatres on August 10, has gotten a thunderous response from the audience at the box office. A day after the release of the movie, the veteran actor visited the Badrinath Dham temple in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand.

The actor visited the temple to seek blessings from Lord Vishnu. He also attended Lord Badri Vishal’s evening aarti.

During his temple visit, Rajinikanth, who was wearing a blue shirt and brown trousers, warmly greeted the fans and interacted with them.

Photos and videos of the 72-year-old actor waving at the cheering crowd from his recent visit have gone viral.

The movie has received an outstanding response from the audience. In the first three days of the release, the movie crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the theatres. Per the box office trade analyst Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 109.10 crores.

The film has also become the biggest Tamil opener of the year, making Rs 48.35 crore on the opening day, as per box office number tracker Sacnilk.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on X, previously known as Twitter, “In USA, as of 6:30 PM PST Saturday, August 12th, #Jailer has crossed $900K. $1 Million is possible today.”

In USA 🇺🇸, as of 6:30 PM PST Saturday, August 12th, #Jailer has crossed $900K..



$1 Million is possible today..

The film marks the first collaboration between director Nelson Dilipkumar and Thalaiva. In the movie, Rajinikanth plays the role of a jailer named Muthuvel Pandian, aka Tiger. The film also stars veteran actors Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.

Sidharth MP writes in the review, ''Towards the end of the first half and throughout the second half, there are the big moments that Rajini fans long for. That's the paisa-vasool (money's worth) they've all been looking for. Rajini's usual charisma is on full display- as he exits from cars, he expresses rage, as he toys around and wears his sunglasses, as he lights a cigar and whatnot! As these 'mass moments' unravel one after another, Anirudh Ravichander's music remains a constant factor and ensures that the impact of the big 'Thalaiva' (in Tamil, Rajini is fondly known as 'Thalaiva'- Leader) moment is elevated more than ever.'' Read the review here.

