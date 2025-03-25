Ajay Devgn is back in his element. The actor will resume his officer look for a sequel to his hit film Raid.

Ajay will return as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2. Actor teased the first-look poster of his character, setting the stage for more raids.

Ajay Devgn returns with Raid 2

In the poster, Ajay is seen standing tall amid a backdrop that a towering stack of files. Sharing the look on social media, he wrote, "Naya shehar. Nayi file. Aur Amay Patnaik ki ek nayi raid. #Raid2 knocking at your doors in cinemas near you on 1st May, 2025."

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar. Raid 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Panorama Studios. The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the 2018 crime thriller Raid.

This time, Ajay will be joined by Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor. It will release in theatres on May 1, 2025.

The original Raid was inspired by a real-life Income Tax raid from the 1980s and starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz.

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Singham Again

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn was last seen in Singham Again, where he reprises his iconic role as Bajirao Singham.