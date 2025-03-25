Bollywood is gearing up to bring an exciting lineup of sequels, with some set to release this year and others planned for the coming years. Covering a variety of genres, including heartwarming dramas, intense action thrillers, and rib-tickling comedies - there’s something for everyone.

Making your job easy, here's a list of much-anticipated sequels that you should add to your watchlist!

Bollywood Sequel Films Releasing in 2025

Kesari 2

Akshay Kumar is all set to return with the sequel to his much-loved historical drama Kesari. However, this time, the story takes a different turn. In Kesari 2, Akshay Kumar will portray a lawyer, and the film will focus on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, one of the darkest chapters in India’s history.

Raid 2

Ajay Devgn is back with Raid 2, the sequel to his gripping crime thriller. After a long wait, the movie is set to release in the cinemas on May 1, promising yet another thrilling ride and bringing Devgn as Amay Patnaik, an honest and fearless IRS officer.

Baaghi 4

Tiger Shroff is returning with Baaghi 4, with a bunch of high-octane action, stunts and drama. The action-thriller will be directed by Kannada filmmaker A Harsha, who will make his Bollywood directorial debut. Sajid Nadiadwala produced the film under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner. Baaghi 4 will hit theatres on September 5, 2025.

Awarapan 2

The much-awaited sequel to Awarapan is finally in the works! While many details of the sequel have not been shared, it has been expected that Emraan Hashmi will reprise his role of Shivam, a heartbroken gangster, who is ordered to look after his boss Bharat Malik's mistress, Reema.

Dhadak 2

Backed by filmmaker Karan Johar Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, is set to hit the theatres on November 22, 2024. The film is directed by Shazia Iqbal.

War 2

After the massive success of War, Hrithik Roshan is set to return with War 2, However, no official announcement has been made yet. The movie will be an addition to the Yash Raj Films' spy universe, Apart from Roshan, the movie will reportedly star South superstar Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani. The film is being helmed by Ayan Mukherji.