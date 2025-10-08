Amitabh Bachchan’s co-star in the 2021 Jhund, Priyanshu has died. The young actor was reportedly murdered by his friend following a drunken brawl in Nagpur in the wee hours of Wednesday. Priyanshu, aka Babu Ravu Singh Chhetri, was 21. The accused, identified as Dhruv Lal Bahadur Sahu, has been arrested by the police.

Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund co-star dies

According to a PTI report, a police official said that Priyanshu and Dhruv were friends and would consume alcohol together. "After midnight on Tuesday, Sahu and Chhetri travelled by Sahu's motorcycle to an abandoned house in the Jaripatka area for a drinking session. This occurred a few hours before Chhetri was found injured early Wednesday morning," said the police. Priyanshu had threatened Sahu during an argument that evening and then fell asleep.

The police also added, “Fearing harm, Sahu allegedly tied Priyanshu with wires and attacked him with a sharp weapon.” The police added that the locals spotted Priyanshu.

Sahu allegedly tied Priyanshu with wires and attacked him with a sharp weapon, leaving him half-naked and tied with plastic wires. The injured actor was then rushed to Mayo Hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.