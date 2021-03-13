Priyanka Chopra to be Oprah Winfrey's next guest, to talk about marriage and future plans

Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has taken the internet by storm, and now the renowned host has Priyanka Chopra sitting in front of her.



Chopra, who is busy promoting her memoir 'Unfinished' will appear on the new show 'Super Soul'. The interview will premiere on March 20 on discovery+.



In the video, the 67-year-old famous host says, "I just love being able to have thought-provoking, heart-expanding talks with people who inspire us all - to think about the deeper meaning of life, and that`s why I am thrilled to announce Super Soul, has a brand new home on Discovery Plus- an exciting new season of interviews."

The clip hints at a deep conversation between Oprah and Priyanka, the video also showcases Winfrey asking Chopra, "You and Nick hope to have a family one day?". Meanwhile, the frame also shows other prominent faces who will appear on the shows, Cicely Tyson, Sharon Stone, Julianna Margulies, Martha Beck and more.



Produced by OWN, the 'Super Soul' series is based on her Emmy Award-winning TV show 'Super Soul Sunday'.



Meanwhile, Priyanka along with her husband singer will host the nomination this year. Read more