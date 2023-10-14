Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner unfollow each other on Instagram amid latter's custody battle with Joe Jonas

It's official! Singer Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner have decided to end their marriage. Amid their divorce and custody battle, Sophie has unfollowed Joe's sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, on Instagram. Priyanka, too, has unfollowed Sophie on the platform. However, she still maintains her social media connection with Joe, Kevin, and Kevin's wife, Danielle Jonas.

A source quoted in Life and Style previously shed light on Priyanka's perspective on the entire situation, stating that she is facing challenges in navigating the breakup and custody battle. The source said, "She and So­phie were very close. There was once a time when Sophie thought she and Joe would move to London, and so would Nick and Priyanka. Priyanka loves Sophie and her nieces and doesn’t want to do anything to jeopar­dise them being in her life."

The couple's joint statement, issued back in September, emphasised that their decision to part ways was mutual and amicable. Despite the speculations surrounding their divorce, Joe and Sophie underscored the importance of privacy, particularly for the sake of their two daughters.

The public and the media have been rife with speculations about the reasons behind their separation. While some reports have cited Sophie's partying lifestyle as a factor, others have suggested that Joe was "less than supportive" following Sophie's second pregnancy.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in 2020, and their second daughter in 2022, with her name remaining a well-guarded secret.

In their joint statement, Joe and Sophie addressed the rumours, saying, "After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to end our marriage amicably. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

